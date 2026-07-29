RDST Capital LLC Buys 224,735 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

RDST Capital LLC boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,085 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 224,735 shares during the quarter. Datadog comprises about 6.8% of RDST Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RDST Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Datadog worth $70,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1,461.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 273 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $250.88 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $242.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $278.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 660.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research raised its Datadog price target to $289 from $255 and maintained a Buy rating, implying approximately 15% upside from the referenced price. The upgrade reinforces confidence in Datadog’s growth outlook. BTIG price target article

BTIG Research raised its Datadog price target to and maintained a rating, implying approximately 15% upside from the referenced price. The upgrade reinforces confidence in Datadog’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Datadog recently outperformed the broader market, with shares advancing 2.03% in the latest completed session. Investor interest has been supported by expectations for upcoming cloud-company earnings and generally bullish Wall Street recommendations. Why Datadog outpaced the stock market

Datadog recently outperformed the broader market, with shares advancing 2.03% in the latest completed session. Investor interest has been supported by expectations for upcoming cloud-company earnings and generally bullish Wall Street recommendations. Neutral Sentiment: The average brokerage recommendation remains equivalent to a Buy, although the concentration of bullish ratings may reduce the signal’s usefulness and leave the stock vulnerable to disappointment. Wall Street recommendations on Datadog

The average brokerage recommendation remains equivalent to a Buy, although the concentration of bullish ratings may reduce the signal’s usefulness and leave the stock vulnerable to disappointment. Negative Sentiment: CEO Olivier Pomel sold 47,054 shares worth about $11.5 million, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares worth approximately $11.5 million, and Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares for roughly $4.9 million. All three transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which reduces their significance as discretionary bearish signals, but the sales can still pressure sentiment—particularly after DDOG’s strong run and elevated valuation.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Datadog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $305.00 price target on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 47,054 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.79, for a total value of $11,518,348.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 612,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,994,338.13. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.87, for a total transaction of $4,897,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $401,586.80. This trade represents a 92.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,486,587 shares of company stock valued at $342,962,652 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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