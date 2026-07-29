Readystate Asset Management LP Increases Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Readystate Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) by 956.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,045 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 115,926 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP's holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,177,669 shares of the company's stock worth $1,253,886,000 after buying an additional 3,728,929 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,846,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,179,527,000 after acquiring an additional 157,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,304,827 shares of the company's stock valued at $363,924,000 after acquiring an additional 66,329 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $246,578,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,205,008 shares of the company's stock worth $271,951,000 after acquiring an additional 262,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 6.0%

NCLH stock opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm's fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $27.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 47.84%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca purchased 695,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $12,621,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 703,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,783,041.92. This trade represents a 7,798.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 25,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.67 per share, for a total transaction of $442,015.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 99,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,763,660.37. This represents a 33.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,592,467 shares of company stock worth $28,493,204. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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