Readystate Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Herc Holdings Inc. $HRI

Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,073 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $4,288,000. Readystate Asset Management LP owned about 0.13% of Herc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 176.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 16,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 25.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,180 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $35,337,000 after purchasing an additional 53,054 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 12,425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,918 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Herc by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,728 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Herc

Here are the key news stories impacting Herc this week:

Positive Sentiment: Herc reported adjusted earnings of $1.43 per share , well above the $0.76 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 20.2% year over year to $1.20 billion, also exceeding expectations. Herc Holdings Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Herc reported adjusted earnings of , well above the $0.76 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 20.2% year over year to $1.20 billion, also exceeding expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 full-year guidance, signaling confidence that the completed H&E Equipment Services integration will support continued growth. Revenue synergies and cost savings are building, with incremental savings expected to reach approximately $125 million by year-end. Herc Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Increases 2026 Full Year Guidance

Management raised its 2026 full-year guidance, signaling confidence that the completed H&E Equipment Services integration will support continued growth. Revenue synergies and cost savings are building, with incremental savings expected to reach approximately $125 million by year-end. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators viewed the post-earnings pullback as a potential entry point, arguing that HRI’s valuation remains attractive relative to its growth prospects despite a substantial rally since March. Herc Holdings' Dip Offers An Entry Point

Herc Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $149.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -551.90, a PEG ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.88. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $88.45 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.01.

Herc (NYSE:HRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. Herc had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 0.11%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Herc's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,037.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HRI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Herc from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Herc from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Herc from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Herc from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $173.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Herc

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc NYSE: HRI operates as a leading equipment rental provider in North America, offering a wide range of machinery and support services to construction, industrial, government and event sectors. The company's fleet includes aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, material handling solutions, power generation units and specialty tools, enabling clients to scale their operations without the capital expense of ownership. In addition to basic machinery rentals, Herc provides value-added services such as equipment maintenance, on-site safety training and project consulting to help customers optimize productivity and maintain compliance with industry standards.

Founded as part of Hertz Global Holdings, the equipment rental business was spun off as an independent public company in early 2016.

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