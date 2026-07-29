Readystate Asset Management LP Sells 23,662 Shares of Elevra Lithium Limited - Sponsored ADR $ELVR

Readystate Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in Elevra Lithium Limited - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ELVR - Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,646 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,662 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.56% of Elevra Lithium worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Elevra Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Elevra Lithium by 8.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Elevra Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevra Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elevra Lithium by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company's stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Elevra Lithium in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevra Lithium has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Elevra Lithium Price Performance

ELVR opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $74.33. Elevra Lithium Limited - Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80.

Elevra Lithium Company Profile

Elevra Lithium Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral assets in Australia and Canada. The company explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. Its flagship property includes the North American Lithium project that consists of 41 claims and one mining lease covering an area of approximately 1,493 hectares located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sayona Mining Limited and changed its name to Elevra Lithium Limited in August 2025.

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