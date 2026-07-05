Realta Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,547 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 4,302 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 6.0% of Realta Investment Advisors' portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Realta Investment Advisors' holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $194.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $157.34 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citic Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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