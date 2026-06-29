Realty Income Corporation $O Position Lessened by Dupree Financial Group LLC

Dupree Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,945 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 39,318 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up approximately 2.1% of Dupree Financial Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dupree Financial Group LLC's holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. EFG International AG acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Realty Income Stock Up 0.1%

O opened at $63.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock's fifty day moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average is $61.75. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $55.86 and a one year high of $67.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income's payout ratio is 266.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $69.00 target price on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on O

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,222,151.22. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Further Reading

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