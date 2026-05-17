Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,047 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 54,197 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC's holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,067,894 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $186,497,000 after buying an additional 155,677 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,870,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,175,000. Pensionfund PDN purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,434,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,415,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,478,910,000 after purchasing an additional 684,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,222,151.22. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $61.15 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.86. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.64 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 265.57%.

Trending Headlines about Realty Income

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Realty Income reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results, with AFFO per share rising 6.6% and revenue/investment activity supporting the outlook. Management also raised full-year investment guidance after deploying about $2.8 billion at a 7.1% yield, which points to healthy acquisition spread and continued growth. Article Title

Realty Income reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results, with AFFO per share rising 6.6% and revenue/investment activity supporting the outlook. Management also raised full-year investment guidance after deploying about $2.8 billion at a 7.1% yield, which points to healthy acquisition spread and continued growth. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its monthly dividend and declared its 671st consecutive payout of $0.2705 per share, reinforcing the appeal of Realty Income as an income stock with a long record of shareholder returns. Article Title

The company reaffirmed its monthly dividend and declared its 671st consecutive payout of $0.2705 per share, reinforcing the appeal of Realty Income as an income stock with a long record of shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Realty Income also expanded its private capital platform, raising $1.7 billion of cornerstone capital for its U.S. Core Plus fund and adding new institutional partnerships. That broader capital base could improve deal flow and support growth over time. Article Title

Realty Income also expanded its private capital platform, raising $1.7 billion of cornerstone capital for its U.S. Core Plus fund and adding new institutional partnerships. That broader capital base could improve deal flow and support growth over time. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains mixed: one note argues the Q1 improvement and raised guidance are encouraging, but that growth is still modest, keeping the stock in a “buy vs. hold” debate rather than a clear breakout story. Article Title

Analyst commentary remains mixed: one note argues the Q1 improvement and raised guidance are encouraging, but that growth is still modest, keeping the stock in a “buy vs. hold” debate rather than a clear breakout story. Negative Sentiment: Separate coverage noted that one analyst cut the price target to $66, suggesting some Wall Street skepticism about near-term upside despite the dividend strength and operational progress. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. Evercore restated a "positive" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $69.00 price objective on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Realty Income from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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