Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 29,234 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $25,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of GS stock opened at $1,031.13 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $609.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,098.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $945.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $905.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.12 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $943.95.

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Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

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About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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