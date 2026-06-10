Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,070 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 4,705 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI opened at $414.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $422.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.36 and a 12-month high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $504.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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