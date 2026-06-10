Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 211.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,462 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $236.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $149.04 and a 12 month high of $251.71. The business's 50-day moving average price is $231.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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