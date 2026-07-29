Redwood Grove Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sanofi $SNY

Redwood Grove Capital LLC cut its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Free Report) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,557 shares of the company's stock after selling 107,284 shares during the quarter. Sanofi makes up approximately 1.3% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Redwood Grove Capital LLC's holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 467,241 shares of the company's stock worth $22,642,000 after buying an additional 86,314 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,424,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 443,668 shares of the company's stock worth $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 86,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,708 shares of the company's stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. Argus upgraded shares of Sanofi to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Sanofi from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sanofi from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sanofi from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sanofi

Sanofi Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of SNY opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $40.89 and a 12 month high of $52.68. The stock's 50 day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $110.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.34.

About Sanofi

Sanofi NASDAQ: SNY is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

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