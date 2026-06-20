Reflection Asset Management Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0%
NYSE LLY opened at $1,098.78 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,016.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,017.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,182.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.
Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly’s latest quarter showed standout fundamentals, with revenue up 55.5% year over year to $19.80 billion and full-year guidance raised to $82 billion-$85 billion, reinforcing the company’s leadership in GLP-1 drugs like Mounjaro. Prediction: Eli Lilly Will Trade at $1,200 on This Date
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators remain bullish, citing Lilly’s rapid earnings growth, heavy manufacturing investment, and ongoing leadership in obesity and diabetes treatments as reasons the stock could keep climbing. Under Dave Ricks, Lilly Is Minting Money on GLP-1 Drugs and Spending It Wisely
- Positive Sentiment: New collaborations around Lilly TuneLab, including partnerships with Charles River and Chai Discovery, expand the company’s AI-driven drug discovery ecosystem and could support longer-term pipeline productivity. Chai Discovery Collaborates with Lilly TuneLab to Offer AI Capabilities to Select Biotechs
- Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted ongoing pipeline progress, including completion of trials for retatrutide and mevidalen, which are worth watching but did not include definitive late-stage results. Retatrutide Trial Completion Signals Next Step for Eli Lilly’s Diabetes Pipeline
- Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary framed Lilly as still undervalued relative to its growth narrative and pointed to AI-driven healthcare as another possible upside theme, but these pieces were largely opinion-based rather than new company-specific catalysts. Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Could Be 24.7% Undervalued on Its Growth Narrative
- Negative Sentiment: LLY also saw a short-term pullback in the prior session, showing that even with strong fundamentals, investors have been taking some profits after the stock’s big run. Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Negative Sentiment: A report that Lilly has begun denying some 340B discounts could create friction with healthcare buyers and adds a potential reimbursement-related overhang. Eli Lilly begins denying 340B discounts
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.74.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on LLY
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
(Free Report
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Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
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