Reflection Asset Management Makes New $2 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,560 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of Reflection Asset Management's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9,060.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,338,660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,719,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,388,278,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,876,878 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,578,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,569,185 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,429,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,198 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.71.

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Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1%

DIS stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Walt Disney News

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About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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