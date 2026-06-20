Reflection Asset Management Takes $1.35 Million Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,839 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Stryker by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,700 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 77,831 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore set a $355.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $308.62 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $281.00 and a 1 year high of $404.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock's fifty day moving average is $313.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Stryker's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.74%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,247,298.34. The trade was a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

See Also

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