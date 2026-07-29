Regal Partners Ltd Acquires New Stake in Life360, Inc. $LIF

Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Life360 by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,372,000 after buying an additional 85,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Life360 by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,153 shares of the company's stock worth $58,057,000 after acquiring an additional 133,722 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Life360 by 86.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 760,122 shares of the company's stock worth $80,801,000 after acquiring an additional 352,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Life360 during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,097,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Life360 by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 588,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,726,000 after acquiring an additional 141,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIF shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Life360 from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Macquarie Infrastructure initiated coverage on Life360 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $32.20 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Life360 from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Life360 from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Life360 from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life360 presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIF

Insider Transactions at Life360

In other Life360 news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 7,930 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $365,335.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 109,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,063,599.77. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Brit Morin sold 4,655 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $256,025.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,428,625. This represents a 15.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 57,006 shares of company stock worth $2,614,066 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Life360 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIF opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. Life360, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $112.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 2.34.

About Life360

Life360, Inc NASDAQ: LIF operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company's services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

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