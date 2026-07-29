Regal Partners Ltd Buys 633,782 Shares of Sanofi $SNY

Regal Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,545,432 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 633,782 shares during the period. Sanofi makes up about 6.7% of Regal Partners Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Regal Partners Ltd owned about 0.10% of Sanofi worth $122,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company's stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 107.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,518 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,255 shares of the company's stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Sanofi from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sanofi from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Sanofi from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Sanofi to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $49.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sanofi

Sanofi Stock Up 3.5%

SNY opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $40.89 and a 1-year high of $52.68. The stock has a market cap of $110.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Sanofi

Sanofi NASDAQ: SNY is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

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