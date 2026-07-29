Regal Partners Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal $HCC

Regal Partners Ltd lowered its holdings in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Free Report) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,857 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,690 shares during the quarter. Regal Partners Ltd's holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCC. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 16.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 15.8% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,155 shares of the company's stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth approximately $693,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 22.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,781 shares of the company's stock worth $75,524,000 after buying an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HCC. UBS Group reduced their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Warrior Met Coal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCC

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,775 shares in the company, valued at $7,455,250. This represents a 22.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of HCC opened at $78.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.65. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $110.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.92.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 9.36%.The business had revenue of $458.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $467.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Warrior Met Coal's payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal NYSE: HCC is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama's Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal's product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

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