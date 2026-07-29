Go Pro
→ Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE (From Base Camp Trading) (Ad)tc pixel

Regal Partners Ltd Decreases Stake in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Barrick Mining logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Regal Partners cut its Barrick Mining stake by 45.3% in the first quarter, selling 377,722 shares and retaining 455,557 shares valued at approximately $18.6 million. Institutional investors still own 90.82% of the company.
  • Barrick reported quarterly EPS of $0.98, exceeding analysts’ $0.80 estimate, while revenue rose 66.7% year over year to $4.11 billion but fell short of the $4.75 billion consensus.
  • Shares opened at $36.78, and analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with a $52.46 price target. The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.175, equivalent to a 1.9% annual yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than Barrick Mining.

Regal Partners Ltd lowered its position in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,557 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock after selling 377,722 shares during the quarter. Barrick Mining accounts for approximately 1.0% of Regal Partners Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Regal Partners Ltd's holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $18,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,423,240 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $2,413,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287,544 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Barrick Mining by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,099,422 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $1,311,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,853,587 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Barrick Mining by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,591,745 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $909,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870,411 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Barrick Mining by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 20,395,667 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $889,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,332 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Barrick Mining by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,902,944 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $869,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company's stock.

Barrick Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE B opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.06. Barrick Mining Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.69. The stock has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 32.14%.The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.75 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Barrick Mining's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Barrick Mining from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Mining to $63.00 and set an "outperformer" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Barrick Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Barrick Mining from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on B

Barrick Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Barrick Mining (NYSE:B)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Barrick Mining Right Now?

Before you consider Barrick Mining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Barrick Mining wasn't on the list.

While Barrick Mining currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
You‘ll Wish You Bought the Dip on These Stocks (Entry Points Won‘t Last)
You'll Wish You Bought the Dip on These Stocks (Entry Points Won't Last)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

9 Nuclear Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on This Dip (Buy Before It Takes Off Again)
9 Nuclear Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on This Dip (Buy Before It Takes Off Again)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here‘s How to Find the Next One
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here's How to Find the Next One
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You‘ll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You'll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines