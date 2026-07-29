Regal Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 355,524 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $33,412,000. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.8% of Regal Partners Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Juno Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $2,591,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,747,646,000 after purchasing an additional 98,242 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 407,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 258,962 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,873,000 after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Planned $20 billion share repurchase: Charles Schwab reportedly plans to buy back $20 billion of its stock, a substantial capital-allocation commitment that could reduce shares outstanding, support earnings per share and signal management’s confidence in the company’s valuation and cash-generation outlook. Charles Schwab to buy back $20 billion of stock

Charles Schwab reportedly plans to buy back $20 billion of its stock, a substantial capital-allocation commitment that could reduce shares outstanding, support earnings per share and signal management’s confidence in the company’s valuation and cash-generation outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to favor SCHW as a growth stock: Charles Schwab was included among analysts’ preferred growth names, reflecting confidence in demand trends and longer-term catalysts. The view is consistent with the company’s latest quarterly performance, which included earnings and revenue above consensus and 20.9% year-over-year revenue growth. Best Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

Charles Schwab was included among analysts’ preferred growth names, reflecting confidence in demand trends and longer-term catalysts. The view is consistent with the company’s latest quarterly performance, which included earnings and revenue above consensus and 20.9% year-over-year revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Retail investor sentiment is improving: Schwab executive James Kostulias said bullishness among retail traders is rising. Greater investor participation and trading activity could support Schwab’s brokerage-related revenue and asset-gathering trends. Charles Schwab executive discusses rising retail bullishness

Schwab executive James Kostulias said bullishness among retail traders is rising. Greater investor participation and trading activity could support Schwab’s brokerage-related revenue and asset-gathering trends. Positive Sentiment: Potential cryptocurrency-regulation tailwind: Schwab reportedly backed the CLARITY Act ahead of an August deadline. Clearer digital-asset rules could help established financial firms expand crypto-related products and services, although the legislation remains subject to the legislative process. Charles Schwab backs the CLARITY Act

Schwab reportedly backed the CLARITY Act ahead of an August deadline. Clearer digital-asset rules could help established financial firms expand crypto-related products and services, although the legislation remains subject to the legislative process. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary highlighting “three big reasons” to favor SCHW and a report on billionaire investor Andreas Halvorsen’s holdings add to positive market attention, but these opinions are not new company fundamentals or formal analyst actions. Three big reasons to favor Charles Schwab Andreas Halvorsen’s top picks

Commentary highlighting “three big reasons” to favor SCHW and a report on billionaire investor Andreas Halvorsen’s holdings add to positive market attention, but these opinions are not new company fundamentals or formal analyst actions. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold shares, including General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III and executives Jonathan S. Beatty and Nigel J. Murtagh. The transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, reducing their significance as a bearish signal, but they may still create limited investor caution.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler set a $118.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.94.

Read Our Latest Report on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $208,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,223,216.98. The trade was a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 6,952 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $709,312.56. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,005 shares of company stock worth $1,733,892. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.9%

SCHW stock opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.96 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 38.79%.The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Charles Schwab's revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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