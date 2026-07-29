Regal Partners Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,013 Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,013 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 8,579.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $254,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $474,495,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $432,062,000. Situational Awareness LP increased its holdings in Lumentum by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,298,400 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $478,577,000 after purchasing an additional 880,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Get Lumentum alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,062,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 81,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,735,477.60. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total value of $4,300,418.78. Following the sale, the director owned 21,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,236,414.56. This trade represents a 19.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,220. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $651.93 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.61 and a 12-month high of $1,085.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.73 and a beta of 1.48. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $836.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $732.51.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Lumentum from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lumentum from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,012.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lumentum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lumentum wasn't on the list.

While Lumentum currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here