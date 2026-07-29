Regal Partners Ltd Trims Holdings in NexGen Energy $NXE

Regal Partners Ltd lessened its stake in NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE - Free Report) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,841 shares of the company's stock after selling 159,159 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd's holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Manage LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth about $941,000. Themes Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Themes Management Co LLC now owns 76,340 shares of the company's stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,000 shares of the company's stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NXE shares. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXE opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.39.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy is a Canada-based uranium exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Rook I project in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's primary activities include resource delineation, feasibility studies, and permitting for its high-grade Arrow deposit, one of the largest undeveloped uranium discoveries in the region. NexGen's technical team employs advanced drilling, geophysical and geochemical techniques to expand and define its resource base, with the aim of delivering a robust, low-cost supply of uranium to global nuclear power markets.

The Rook I project sits within one of the world's most prolific uranium districts, offering excellent infrastructure access, a skilled local workforce and a supportive regulatory regime.

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