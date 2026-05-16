Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX Shares Sold by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al reduced its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX - Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,473 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RRX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the company's stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 617 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,116 shares of the company's stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,759,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Regal Rexnord Stock Down 5.0%

RRX stock opened at $196.96 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a twelve month low of $127.96 and a twelve month high of $236.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.02.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Regal Rexnord's payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,297 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.85, for a total transaction of $277,363.45. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,816.55. The trade was a 19.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Rehard sold 968 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $215,864.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681,681. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 26,063 shares of company stock worth $5,545,547 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RRX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $231.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRX

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation NYSE: RRX is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company's operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

See Also

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