Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Decreases Stake in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lowered its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,921 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 25,071 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $152.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.16. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.73 and a 1-year high of $176.41. The business's fifty day moving average price is $154.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.21.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. ExxonMobil's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $165.55.

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About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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