Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Makes New $3.02 Million Investment in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $3,019,000. Badger Meter comprises 1.4% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE owned about 0.07% of Badger Meter as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Badger Meter by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Badger Meter Stock Up 1.8%

BMI stock opened at $144.03 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.09 and a twelve month high of $249.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64. The business's 50-day moving average price is $131.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.65.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $220.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Badger Meter's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other news, VP Richard Htwe bought 1,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.13 per share, with a total value of $197,421.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 7,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $882,936.39. This represents a 28.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edward F. Callahan purchased 858 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.30 per share, with a total value of $99,785.40. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 1,186 shares in the company, valued at $137,931.80. This represents a 261.59% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,628 shares of company stock valued at $777,128. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Badger Meter News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Badger Meter this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Pomerantz, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Levi & Korsinsky, The Gross Law Firm, and Portnoy Law Firm, published updates urging shareholders to act before the August 3, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline in the BMI securities class action. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Pomerantz, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Levi & Korsinsky, The Gross Law Firm, and Portnoy Law Firm, published updates urging shareholders to act before the August 3, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline in the BMI securities class action. Neutral Sentiment: The lawsuits center on alleged securities-law violations and a claimed “order pull-forward scheme,” which could increase legal costs and overhang sentiment, but the filings themselves do not change Badger Meter’s operating results. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Badger Meter from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Maxim Group cut shares of Badger Meter from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $155.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BMI

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company's product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

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