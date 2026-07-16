Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Purchases Shares of 22,682 EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,682 shares of the energy exploration company's stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000. EOG Resources comprises about 1.5% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $349,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 216.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,560 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,446 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $43,356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $186.00 to $176.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $137.56 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average is $135.56 and its 200-day moving average is $128.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. EOG Resources's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EOG Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EOG Resources wasn't on the list.

While EOG Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here