Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Sells 11,337 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,029 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 11,337 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 4.1% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE's holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its position in Amphenol by 9,435.8% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $10,374,670,000 after purchasing an additional 75,964,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,052,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amphenol by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,638,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387,536 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 340.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,386,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,680,749 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,200,276,000 after buying an additional 5,674,225 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $157.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.85. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.19 and a fifty-two week high of $178.52. The firm has a market cap of $193.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on APH. Bank of America raised their target price on Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

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