Regency Centers Corporation $REG Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,710 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 40,150 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Regency Centers were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REG. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 21.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 152,321 shares of the company's stock worth $11,525,000 after buying an additional 27,193 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,480 shares of the company's stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its position in Regency Centers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 53,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REG opened at $80.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Regency Centers Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $81.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Regency Centers's payout ratio is currently 104.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In related news, insider Terah L. Devereaux sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $99,373.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,718.60. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 274,615 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $21,529,816.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 283,782 shares of company stock worth $22,255,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regency Centers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regency Centers wasn't on the list.

While Regency Centers currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here