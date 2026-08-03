Regency Centers Corporation $REG Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,342 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,565 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Regency Centers were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,931 shares of the company's stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,277 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Regency Centers by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 311,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Regency Centers by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,705,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,698,000 after acquiring an additional 46,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F m Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Regency Centers Stock Performance

REG stock opened at $80.29 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average is $77.55. Regency Centers Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $83.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Regency Centers's dividend payout ratio is currently 102.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on REG. UBS Group upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Friday, June 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Regency Centers

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regency Centers news, insider Terah L. Devereaux sold 1,240 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $99,373.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,718.60. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 7,927 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $626,708.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,435.14. This trade represents a 19.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report).

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