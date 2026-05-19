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Regency Centers Corporation $REG Stock Holdings Lessened by New York Life Investment Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
Regency Centers logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • New York Life Investment Management reduced its Regency Centers stake by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, selling 16,171 shares and leaving it with 22,827 shares valued at about $1.58 million.
  • Regency Centers announced a quarterly dividend of $0.755 per share, payable July 2, which annualizes to $3.02 and implies a 3.9% yield.
  • Analysts remain mixed on REG: the consensus rating is Hold with an average price target of $81.71, while several firms recently raised targets and maintained bullish ratings.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,827 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,171 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC's holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company's stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Regency Centers by 63.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 13.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company's stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of REG opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Corporation has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $81.66. The stock's fifty day moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average is $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Regency Centers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore set a $80.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on REG

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 7,927 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $626,708.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,435.14. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 274,615 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $21,529,816.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 460,032 shares of company stock worth $35,996,456 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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