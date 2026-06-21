Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.8% of ARS Investment Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,949,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,504,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,887 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,010,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,551,858,000 after buying an additional 835,240 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,550,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,558,804,000 after buying an additional 724,562 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8,620.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 664,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $512,881,000 after buying an additional 656,845 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $609.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $506.38 and a one year high of $821.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $676.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $732.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $778.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $855.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $792.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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