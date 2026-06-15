Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Acquired by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 3.3% of Tamar Securities LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tamar Securities LLC's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $3,183,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Leerink Partners reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $641.00 price target (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $762.00 to $707.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $792.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $612.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $692.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $738.00. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.25 and a 1-year high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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