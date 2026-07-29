Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Purchased by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 122.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get REGN alerts: Sign Up

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $695.18 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $541.00 and a 12-month high of $821.11. The company has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $637.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $712.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.22 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Regeneron’s second-quarter performance to be supported by continued demand for Dupixent, Eylea HD and Libtayo. Investors will also watch for updates on share repurchases, earnings guidance and the broader development pipeline. Will REGN's Q2 Earnings Get a Boost From Dupixent and Eylea HD?

Analysts expect Regeneron’s second-quarter performance to be supported by continued demand for Dupixent, Eylea HD and Libtayo. Investors will also watch for updates on share repurchases, earnings guidance and the broader development pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities class actions against Regeneron and certain executives. The cases generally cover investors who purchased shares from August 1, 2025, through May 15, 2026, with September 14, 2026, cited as the lead-plaintiff deadline. The notices primarily repeat earlier allegations and are not new operating developments. Faruqi & Faruqi Equity Action Notice

Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities class actions against Regeneron and certain executives. The cases generally cover investors who purchased shares from August 1, 2025, through May 15, 2026, with September 14, 2026, cited as the lead-plaintiff deadline. The notices primarily repeat earlier allegations and are not new operating developments. Negative Sentiment: The legal actions stem from disclosures about Regeneron’s Phase 3 Fianlimab-Libtayo melanoma trial. Reports allege that investors were not fully informed as the trial moved from delayed event accruals to a protocol amendment and ultimately failed to meet its primary endpoint. The trial failure reportedly contributed to an approximately 9%–10% share-price decline and erased about $11 billion in market value, raising concerns about pipeline execution and potential litigation costs. Hagens Berman Regeneron Trial Alert

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $641.00 price objective (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $900.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $750.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $787.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here