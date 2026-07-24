Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 22,491 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.09% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $75,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,183,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $16,985,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Key Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $750.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $787.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $651.91 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $541.00 and a 1 year high of $821.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $636.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $714.85. The company has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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