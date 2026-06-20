Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 57,057 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.30% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $246,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $609.94 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $506.38 and a 12 month high of $821.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $676.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $732.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $792.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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