Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Stake Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,591,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 106,632 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.51% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $1,228,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Titan Wealth CI Ltd acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,343,815.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $609.94 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $506.38 and a 12-month high of $821.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $680.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $733.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $792.65.

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About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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