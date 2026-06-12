Regents Gate Capital LLP Buys New Shares in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $6,732,000. Allegion makes up approximately 2.2% of Regents Gate Capital LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 35.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 44.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 13.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Allegion by 204.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $185.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Allegion from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Allegion from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $160.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allegion

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 3,993 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $547,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,375.50. This trade represents a 31.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Trading Up 3.5%

ALLE stock opened at $133.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.96. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $183.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Allegion had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 35.41%. Allegion's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Allegion's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.05%.

Allegion announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

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