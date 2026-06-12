Regents Gate Capital LLP Buys Shares of 34,033 Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,033 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $4,517,000. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.4% of Regents Gate Capital LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,546 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $142.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $139.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.45. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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