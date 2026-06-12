Regents Gate Capital LLP Has $13.21 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Regents Gate Capital LLP raised its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS - Free Report) by 192.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,564 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 129,989 shares during the period. A. O. Smith accounts for approximately 4.2% of Regents Gate Capital LLP's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Regents Gate Capital LLP owned 0.14% of A. O. Smith worth $13,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Xponance LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $1,235,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,233 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company's stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The business's fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.20.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.06 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. A. O. Smith's payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer set a $75.00 price objective on A. O. Smith and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson set a $67.00 price objective on A. O. Smith and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut A. O. Smith from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of water heating and water treatment products for residential and commercial applications. Since its founding in 1874, the company has built a reputation for producing reliable, energy-efficient water heaters, boilers and pressure vessels. Its product portfolio encompasses gas, electric, condensing and tankless water heaters, as well as specialty boilers designed to meet a variety of building and industrial needs.

The company operates through two primary segments: North America and Asia.

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