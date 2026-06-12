Regents Gate Capital LLP Invests $7.09 Million in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new stake in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,006 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $7,094,000. AGCO accounts for 2.3% of Regents Gate Capital LLP's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Regents Gate Capital LLP owned 0.09% of AGCO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its position in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 8,694 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of AGCO by 29.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company's stock.

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AGCO Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $111.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.48. AGCO Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.60 and a fifty-two week high of $143.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.50. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.43%.The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Corporation will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from AGCO's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. AGCO's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGCO news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $52,096,895.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,149,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $388,309,809.60. This represents a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Wall Street Zen raised AGCO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Oppenheimer set a $134.00 target price on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $126.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGCO

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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