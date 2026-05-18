Regions Financial Corporation $RF Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Free Report) by 413.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,754 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 106,079 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,523,714 shares of the bank's stock worth $357,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679,285 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,254,555 shares of the bank's stock valued at $164,933,000 after buying an additional 689,313 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,805,951 shares of the bank's stock valued at $153,103,000 after buying an additional 93,389 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,625,557 shares of the bank's stock valued at $121,976,000 after buying an additional 2,137,062 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,624,765 shares of the bank's stock valued at $121,955,000 after buying an additional 28,669 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Brian R. Willman sold 7,014 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $195,760.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $26.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $31.53. The business's 50 day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.13%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Regions Financial's payout ratio is presently 44.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Brean Capital assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.06.

Read Our Latest Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation NYSE: RF is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

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