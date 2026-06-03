Reinhart Partners LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in ASGN Incorporated $EFOR

Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:EFOR - Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,206,940 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 134,513 shares during the quarter. ASGN comprises 1.7% of Reinhart Partners LLC.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 2.83% of ASGN worth $58,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 542 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 88,901 shares of the company's stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company's stock.

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ASGN Price Performance

Shares of EFOR stock opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. ASGN Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $958.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.49.

ASGN (NYSE:EFOR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.28). ASGN had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.46%.The business had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. ASGN has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut ASGN from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut ASGN from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ASGN from $62.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research cut ASGN from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ASGN from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $29.33.

View Our Latest Report on EFOR

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rose Cunningham bought 1,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $25,053.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,122.49. This trade represents a 7.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Sadasivam Iyer bought 1,110 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.67 per share, with a total value of $25,163.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 61,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,386.35. This represents a 1.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 91,375 shares of company stock worth $1,770,367 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company's stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN is a provider of professional services that connects skilled talent with organizations seeking technology, digital, creative and engineering expertise. The firm focuses on staffing and workforce solutions, delivering contract and permanent placement services as well as project-based consulting and managed services to support clients’ technical and operational needs.

Its offerings commonly include IT consulting, digital transformation support, application development and maintenance, data and analytics, cybersecurity, cloud services and engineering resources.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:EFOR - Free Report).

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