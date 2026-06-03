Reinhart Partners LLC. Lowers Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,221 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 67,310 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth $33,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 140.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 23,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $816,328.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 560,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,776,727.74. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,181,115.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 33,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,115.53. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.46.

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Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE REXR opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $44.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $242.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $243.79 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Rexford Industrial Realty's dividend payout ratio is presently 187.10%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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