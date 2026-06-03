Reinhart Partners LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA - Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,477 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.'s holdings in Snap-On were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-On during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-On during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-On by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-On by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Snap-On during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Snap-On in a report on Monday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-On from $405.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Snap-On in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Snap-On from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-On currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $387.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Snap-On

Snap-On Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $372.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $371.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73. Snap-On Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $301.82 and a fifty-two week high of $400.88.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 21.28%.The business's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $9.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Snap-On's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Snap-On announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.77, for a total value of $8,791,514.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 856,918 shares in the company, valued at $322,004,076.86. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.19, for a total transaction of $2,097,756.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 119,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,874,798.72. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap‑On Incorporated NYSE: SNA is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostic equipment, repair information and shop equipment for professional users. The company's product range includes hand and power tools, tool storage and cabinets, diagnostic scan tools and software, shop equipment such as lifts and tire changers, and specialized specialty tools for automotive, aviation, marine and industrial applications. Snap‑On also offers information and workflow solutions that combine diagnostic data, repair procedures and parts information to support professional technicians.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Snap‑On has established a long history in the professional tools market.

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