Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 14,858 Shares of TransUnion $TRU

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,243 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 14,858 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.05% of TransUnion worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

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TransUnion Stock Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $99.39. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company's 50-day moving average is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.95.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 6,683 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $480,307.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,973.76. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $359,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 84,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,093,262.23. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,733 shares of company stock worth $1,733,826. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 target price on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research set a $100.00 price target on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TransUnion

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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