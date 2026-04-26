Reliance, Inc. $RS Holdings Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,760 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 19,889 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Reliance were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Reliance in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,060 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $7,738,177.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 14,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,434.02. This trade represents a 63.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,615 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $1,975,305.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $6,493,871.67. This represents a 23.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Price Performance

NYSE RS opened at $352.13 on Friday. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.31 and a 12 month high of $365.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $314.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.63.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.53. Reliance had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Reliance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on RS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Reliance in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Reliance from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Reliance from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Reliance from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reliance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $331.83.

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Key Headlines Impacting Reliance

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Reliance Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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