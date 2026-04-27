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Renaissance Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Birkenstock logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Renaissance Capital LLC cut its stake in Birkenstock by 50.9% in Q4, selling 35,200 shares and leaving 33,898 shares valued at about $1.39 million, or roughly 1.0% of the firm's holdings.
  • Several large institutions (Bamco, Westfield, Dimensional, Holocene) increased their positions—institutional ownership is about 19.93%—and analysts give BIRK a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating with a $60 target price.
  • Interested in Birkenstock? Here are five stocks we like better.

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK - Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,898 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,200 shares during the quarter. Birkenstock accounts for about 1.0% of Renaissance Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Renaissance Capital LLC's holdings in Birkenstock were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,353,801 shares of the company's stock worth $287,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,398 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,254,493 shares of the company's stock worth $102,016,000 after acquiring an additional 577,543 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,089,320 shares of the company's stock worth $94,542,000 after acquiring an additional 51,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,911,701 shares of the company's stock worth $86,496,000 after acquiring an additional 829,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Birkenstock by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,748,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,984,000 after buying an additional 1,233,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIRK. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. New Street Research set a $47.00 target price on Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $49.00 target price on Birkenstock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Birkenstock from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised Birkenstock from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BIRK

Birkenstock Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Birkenstock stock opened at $39.32 on Monday. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business's fifty day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Birkenstock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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