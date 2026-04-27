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Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 27,035 Shares of Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Loar logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Renaissance Capital cut its position in Loar by 49.9%, selling 27,035 shares and leaving 27,151 shares worth about $1.85 million, making LOAR roughly 1.3% of its portfolio (its 23rd largest holding).
  • Company insiders have been buying heavily — Director Paul S. Levy bought 75,000 shares ($4.87M) and Dirkson R. Charles bought 36,434 shares ($2.46M); insiders have acquired 173,800 shares in the last 90 days and now own 22.6% of the company.
  • Loar recently topped earnings estimates with quarterly EPS of $0.26 and 19.3% revenue growth, set FY2026 guidance of $0.76–$0.80 EPS, and currently carries a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” with an average target of $89.00.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Renaissance Capital LLC lowered its stake in Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR - Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,151 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,035 shares during the quarter. Loar comprises approximately 1.3% of Renaissance Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC's holdings in Loar were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Loar in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loar by 8,383.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loar by 122.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Loar by 347.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 970 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Loar in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Insider Activity at Loar

In related news, Director Paul S. Levy bought 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,867,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 8,087,580 shares in the company, valued at $524,883,942. This represents a 0.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirkson R. Charles bought 36,434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.45 per share, with a total value of $2,457,473.30. Following the purchase, the insider owned 4,087,005 shares in the company, valued at $275,668,487.25. The trade was a 0.90% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 173,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,673 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company's stock.

Loar Price Performance

Shares of LOAR opened at $57.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.66 and a beta of 0.89. Loar Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.58 and a 1-year high of $99.67. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Loar had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $131.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Loar to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Loar in a report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Loar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Loar from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Loar

About Loar

(Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Loar (NYSE:LOAR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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