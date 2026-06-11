Renaissance Group LLC Buys 150,679 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 410.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,414 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 150,679 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $28,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 404.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $15,619,771,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,591,425,000 after buying an additional 18,854,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,020,992,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in ServiceNow by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,393,373 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,592,310,000 after buying an additional 8,297,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,454,699 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $8,700,970,000 after acquiring an additional 131,080 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $106.27 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $109.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citic Securities cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ServiceNow from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $236.00 target price (up from $226.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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