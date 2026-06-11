Renaissance Group LLC Cuts Stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,167 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 22,862 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $28,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 52,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900,554 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $120,017,000 after purchasing an additional 89,439 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 23.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 630,520 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $84,029,000 after purchasing an additional 120,558 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,257,314 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $167,562,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.9% during the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 659,563 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $87,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company's stock.

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Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.0%

APO opened at $131.44 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $124.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.91. The company has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $157.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is currently 143.31%.

Apollo Global Management News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $6,355,825.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at $400,302,519.36. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.23.

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About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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