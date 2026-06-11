Renaissance Group LLC Sells 2,689 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,959 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Renaissance Group LLC's holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $33,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Sun Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 11,159 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 41,968 shares of the software maker's stock worth $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $1,265,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $386.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS stock opened at $385.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a PE ratio of 89.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $340.11 and a 200-day moving average of $317.68. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.75 and a 12-month high of $416.69.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 21.18%.The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

More Cadence Design Systems News

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Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Scannell sold 10,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.00, for a total transaction of $3,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 33,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,507,694. This represents a 23.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.49, for a total value of $337,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 127,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,058,999.14. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 176,046 shares of company stock valued at $65,830,801 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

See Also

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